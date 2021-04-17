Board Exams 2021: Here we have brought you the compile list of states who are going to conduct the board exams 2021 as per schedule:

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: COVID-19 situation is getting worse as every day, over 2 lakh cases are being reported in the country. Several states have imposed partial lockdown to curb the outspread of the virus. Schools and non-medical colleges have been shut down till April 30, while from class 1-8 summer vacations have been declared. Even central and state education boards have postponed board exams 2021 for the safety of students. However, there are some states such as Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Kerala, among others have yet not taken any decision regarding the postponement or cancellation of bard exams 2021.

Jharkhand

The state board, Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), has postponed the class 10 and 12 practical exams that began on April 6. However, no announcement has been made regarding the theory exams that are scheduled to take place from May 4 to May 21.

Goa

The state government has not thought of postponing or cancelling the class 10 and 12 board exams 2021. The exams are scheduled to be held from April 24, 2021. Goa CM, during the media interaction, said that they will conduct the exams under strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols

Andhra Pradesh

The state education minister Audimulapu Suresh took to his Twitter handle and revealed that they have no plans to postpone Class 10- 12 board exams. Class 10 exams will commence from June 7 to June 16, while the Class 12 exam will begin from May 5 to May 23.

Tamil Nadu

The state government has cancelled class 10 board exams, however, they haven't postponed class 12 exams that are scheduled to be held from May 5 to May 31.

Kerala

The state government have no plans to cancel or postpone class 10 and 12 board exams. They are bound to conduct the exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic with necessary precautions.

Assam

The state board has no plans to postpone HSLC (Class 10th) and AHSEC(Class 12th) board exams. The exams will be held as per schedule, that is, class 10 exams will start from May 11 to June 1, and class 12 exams will take place from May 11 to June 14.

Karnataka

The state government have decided to hold the class 10 and 12 board exam as per schedule. Class 10 exams will be held from June 21 - July 5 and class 12 from May 24 - June 16.

Manipur

The state board is going to conduct the board exams 2021 as per schedule. Class 10 exams will be held from May 1 to May 6, and class 12 exams will be held from May 5 to June 9.

Sikkim

The state board will conduct the board exams as per schedule amid the COVID1-19 pandemic. Class 10 and 12 exams will be held from May 1. Class 10 exam will begin on May 19, and class 12 exams will commence on May 18.

Tripura

TBSE has no plans to postpone class 10 and 12 board exams 2021. They will conduct the exams as per schedule amid the COVID-19 scare. Class 10 exams will be held from May 19 and class 12 exams from May 18 under strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

Uttarakhand

The state board has no plans to postpone class 12 board exams amid the growing cases of COVID-19. The class 12 exams will be held from May 4 to May 22.

Meghalaya

The state board has no plans to postpone class 10 and 12 board exams. The MBOSE class 12 exams began on April 16 and will conclude on May 12. Class 10 exams will commence from April 19 and will conclude on May 3.

Nagaland

The state board has not postponed class 10 and 12 board exams 2021. Class 10 exams began on April 7 and will conclude on April 21, while class 12 exams started on April 6 and will end on April 29.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv