Board Exams 2021: Recently, GujaratPunjab, UP, and CBSE cancelled and postponed the exams of class 10 and 12. Read on to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Amid the spike in the COVID-19 cases, a wave of good news for students is coming from across the nation. Ever since maximum cases were reported in several states, such as Maharashtra, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh among others, central and state boards have cancelled and postponed Board Exams 2021.

Recently, Punjab, UP, and CBSE cancelled and postponed the exams of class 10 and 12. Some states have announced summer vacation from classes 1 to 8. As the states and UT's are taking steps to curb the spread, we have brought you the compiled list of states that have decided to cancel and postpone the exams.

Odisha

The state government have postponed class 10 and 12 board exams 2021 till further notice. Meanwhile, they have promoted class 9 and 11 students to the next class without exams on the basis of internal assessments.

CBSE

The central board has cancelled the Class 10th board exams and have postponed the class 12th board exams till May 30. Class 10th students will be marked on the basis of their internal assessment and pre-board exams. The revised date sheet of class 12th will be released after the situation is under control.

Uttar Pradesh

Recently, the UP government has once again postponed the class 10 and 12 board exams 2021, till May 20. This time the postponement happened due to the surge in COVID-19 cases. Not just this, the government has also postponed the Universities exam and shut down all the schools and colleges till May 15.

Punjab

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) have cancelled the class 10 exams and have postponed class 12 students. CM Amrinder, in a COVID review meeting on Thursday, ordered the state board to promote class 5, 8 and 10 students to the higher class. He further added that the revised date sheet of class 12 board exams will be decided after the situation is under control.

Haryana

The state government have cancelled class 10th board exam 2021 and have postponed class 12 board exams. Class 10 students will be marked on the basis of internal assessment and pre-board exams. Class 12 revised date sheet will be announced after the situation is under control.

Madhya Pradesh

MPBSE postpones class 10 and 12 board exams 2021 till May 30. As per the circular released by the officials, the exams will commence from the first week of June 2021, and will conclude by the end of June 2021. The revised date sheet will be released soon.

Chhattisgarh

The state government has postponed the board exams of class 10 and 12. As per the officials, the revised date sheet will be announced after the situation is under control.

Maharashtra

The state government have postponed the class 10 and 12 boards till further notice. They will release the revised date sheet after the situation is under control in the state. Meanwhile, reports are doing rounds that after CBSE cancelled class 10 board exams, there are chances that even Maharashtra board cancel class 10 board exams.

Delhi

Delhi government has postponed the Class 9 and 11 exams. The revised dates of the exams will be announced after the situation is under control.

Gujarat

The state government have postponed class 10 and 12 board exams 2021. While students of class 1-9 and class 11 have been promoted without exams.

Jharkhand

The state board have yet not released any circular regarding the postponement of class 10 and 12 board exams 2021. It is reported that the board might announce the decision soon.

Goa

The Goa CM has declined the rumours doing around the cancellation of class 10 and 12 board exams. The board exams will take place as per schedule, that is, from April 24 to May 8.

Telangana

The state board is likely to postpone class 10 and 12 exams. The decision will be out by today or tomorrow.

Andhra Pradesh

AP board has not postponed the exams and will conduct them as per the schedule. Class 10 exams are scheduled to held from June 7 to June 16 and the class 12 exam will be held from May 5 to May 23.

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu state board has cancelled class 10 exams due to the COVID-19 surge. Class 12 board exams will take place as per schedule.

Kerala

The state board will conduct the board exams 2021 as per the schedule. The exams will commence on April 26.

Assam

Assam board has no plans to postpone HSLC (Class 10th) and AHSEC(Class 12th) board exams. The exams will be held as per schedule, that is, class 10 exams will be held from May 11 to June 1 and class 12 exams will take place from May 11 to June 14.

West Bengal

The state board exams will be conducted on June 1 and will conclude by the end of the month.

Arunachal Pradesh

The state board exams will take place as per schedule.

Himachal Pradesh

The state government have postponed the board exams of class 10 and 12 that commenced on April 13.

Karnataka

The state board examination will take place as per schedule. The class 10 and 12 exams will commence from June 2021, and as per the state education minister, exams will be held under strict COVID-19 protocols.

Manipur

The state has no plans on postponing the board exams for class 10 and 12. Manipur board exams are slated to take place from May 5 and will conclude by June 9.

Meghalaya

The state board examination will take place as per schedule, that is, from April 19.

Mizoram

The state board examination will take place as per schedule.

Nagaland

The state board examination will take place as per schedule.

Rajasthan

The state government have postponed the class 10 and 12 board exams till May 30. The revised date sheet is yet to be released, however, as per the official circular, the exams will commence on June 1, 2021. The students of classes 8, 9 and 11 have been promoted to the next class without an exam.

Sikkim

The board exams in the state will happen as per schedule.

Tripura

The state board examination will take place as per schedule.

Uttarakhand

The state board has not postponed the board exams for class 10 and 12. The exams will take place as per schedule.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv