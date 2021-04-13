As the state government is taking the steps to curb the spread of coronavirus, we have compiled a list of states that have taken the decision to reschedule the board examination:

New Delhi| Jagran Education Desk: As the nation is reeling under the cascading impact of the second wave of coronavirus, several states have decided to reschedule the board examination. Many states including Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Punjab, among others have taken this step to ensure the safety of the students and their family.

As the state government is taking the steps to curb the spread of coronavirus, we have compiled a list of states that have taken the decision to reschedule the board examination:

Chhattisgarh

Due to the rise in coronavirus cases in the state, the Chhattisgarh government has taken the decision to postpone the board examination of class 10 and 12. Earlier, the state decided to promote all the students except from class 10 and 12 to higher class without conducting the examination. The old dates of the examination were-- April 15 to May 1. The new dates for the board examination have not been announced yet.

Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh Government also decided to reschedule the board examination. Earlier, the class 10 board examination was supposed to take place on April 24 and it would have ended by May 10. Now, the new dates for the class 10 examination are - May 8 to May 25.

On the other hand, earlier, the class 12 examination was slated to take place from April 24 to May 12, Now the new dates for the class 12 examination are-- May 8 to May 28.

Punjab

The Punjab School Education Board have also postponed the examination for class 10 and class 12. Earlier, the board examination of class 10 was supposed to take place on April 9, and now the new rescheduled dates are -- May 4 to May 24.

On the other hand, the class 12 examination was supposed to take place on March 22 and now the new dates are -- April 20 to May 24.

Maharashtra

As Maharashtra is reporting more than 50,000 coronavirus cases daily. On Monday, the government decided to postpone the examination of class 10 and class 12. Earlier, the class 10 exams were scheduled to take place from April 29 and it was supposed to end on May 31. On the other hand, class 12 was scheduled to take place on April 23 and it was supposed to end on May 29.

Madhya Pradesh

The state government of Madhya Pradesh has rescheduled the date of the MP board examination which were earlier slated to take place from April 30. The new dates of examination have not been announced yet.

Haryana

The Haryana government did not take any decision on rescheduling the examination. The board exams are scheduled to take place from April 22, 2021, and will conclude on May 12, 2021.

Delhi

The state government has also rescheduled the Class 9 and Class 11 exams. The new dates of the examination are not announced yet.

Jharkhand

The board examination of Jharkhand has not been postponed yet and the examination will take place in two shifts.

Odisha

The state govt has no plans of rescheduling the board examination. The state education minister Samir Ranjan Dash said that the examination will be conducted as per the schedule.

Telangana

The board examination of Telangana has not been postponed yet and the examination will take place as per the schedule.

Andhra Pradesh

The AP board exams will take place as per the schedule and there is no plan of rescheduling the examination yet.

Kerala

The state board examination will take place as per the schedule and it will commence from April 26.

Goa

The state board examination will take place from April 24 and will conclude on May 8.

Assam

Assam board examination will take place as per the schedule.

West Bengal

The board examination in the state will take place in the month of June and will conclude by the end of the month.

Arunachal Pradesh

The examination in the state will take place as per the schedule.

Gujarat

Gujarat state board is likely to reschedule the date of the examination. Earlier, the dates of practical examinations were released on the official website.

Himachal Pradesh

According to the date sheet, the Himachal Pradesh board examination started on Tuesday i.e. April 13 and it will conclude on May 10.

Karnataka

The state board examination will take place in the month of June and there will be proper seating arrangement to ensure the social distancing rules.

Manipur

Manipur board examinations are slated to take place from May 5 and will conclude on June 9. The state has no plans of rescheduling the examination.

Meghalaya

The state board examination will take place from April 19 and the government has not said anything on postponing the examination.

Mizoram

The state board examination will take place as per schedule.

Nagaland

Nagaland state board examination will take place as per schedule.

Rajasthan

The state board took the decision to promote class 6 and 7 students without examination. The class 10, 12 examinations will take place as per schedule.

Sikkim

The state has not taken any decision on rescheduling the examination.

Tripura

The state board examination will take place as per schedule.

Tamil Nadu

The state board examination is scheduled to take place in the month of May. However, due to the surge in cases, there is a high chance that the state might postpone the examination.

Uttarakhand

The state board has no such plan to reschedule the examination. The exams are slated to take place in the month of May.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma