To conduct offline exams, the exam centres will have to follow strict COVDI-19 guidelines including the proper physical distance between students, teachers, use of face masks, sanitisers and other required protocol.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: with the onset of coronavirus in the country, schools and colleges were closed in order to curb the spread of the deadly pathogen. Subsequently, exams were also postponed for all classes including the board exams for class 10th and class 12th. However, with the ease in restrictions, schools and other educational institutions in the country were a.llowed to reopen and conduct the pending exams.

Now, with the academic session coming to end several states including Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Meghalaya, Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram and Chhattishgarh have decided to conduct board exams for classes 10th and 12th in April 2021. According to the state governments, the board exams will be conducted through offline mode at the prescribed exam centres. However, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and several other states including West Bengal, Tripura and Telangana might conduct the board exams in May or June this year.

To conduct offline exams, the exam centres will have to follow strict guidelines about - maintaining physical distance between students, teachers, use of face masks, sanitisers, regular handwashing and other required protocol. The exam centres have to strictly follow the guidelines.

List of states where Board Exams 2021 will be conducted in April:

Uttar Pradesh

The UP Education Board had earlier this year announced the dates for class 10th and class 12th board exams 2021. As per the schedule shared by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, the board exams for class 10th students will start from April 24 and will end on May 10. Whereas the class 12th board exams will start from April 24 and will end on May 12.

Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education will hold the class 10th examination from April 15 to May 1 2021.

Haryana

Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) will conduct class 10th and class 12th board exams from April 20 to May 31 2021 in offline mode.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will be conducting the class 10th board exams from April 29 to May 31, whereas the class 12th board exams will be held from April 23 to May 29.

Mizoram

Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) will conduct the class 10th board exam from April 1 to April 20.

Meghalaya

Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will hold the class 10th board exam from April 19 to May 3, whereas the class 12th board exam will be conducted from April 16 to May 12.

Punjab

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will conduct the class 10th board exam from April 9, 2021.

Himachal Pradesh

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBSE) will conduct class 10th board examinations from April 13 to April 26, whereas class 12th exam will commence from April 13 and will end on May 10.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan