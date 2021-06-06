Board Exams 2021: CBSE, CISCE and several other state boards are yet to announce the evaluation criteria on which students will be marked.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Class 12 board exam 2021 that was getting postponed repeatedly due to the second wave of COVID-19 has been cancelled after students requested the Union Education Minister to cancel the exams. Following PM Modi's announcement regarding the cancellation of the CBSE class 12 board exam 2021, CISCE and several other state boards, including Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Haryana, have also called off the exams.

CBSE, CISCE and several other state boards are yet to announce the evaluation criteria on which students will be marked. However, as per experts, it is expected students will be marked on their class 11 and class 12 (internal assessment) performance.

As the boards have given relief to the students, however, there are several state boards that are yet to announce the final decision, including Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Telangana, Jharkhand and Punjab.

Here's a state-wise status report on Class 12 board exams:

States Not Cancelled Class 12 Board Exams 2021

West Bengal

The state government has formed an expert committee regarding the conduct of class 10 and 12 exams and the evaluation of papers. CM Mamata Banerjee, who announced class 10 and 12 exams will be conducted in August and July respectively, was scheduled to announce a detailed exam date sheet on June 2. However, after CBSE's decision, the announcement has been put on hold.

Punjab

Punjab board chairman Yog Raj Sharma said that the question papers for class 12 exams are ready, and the answer sheets have also been made available. However, PSEB is yet to decide on the exam dates.

Assam

The state government will announce the final decision regarding HSLC or class 10 and HS pr class 12 exams after CBSE announces evaluation criteria.

Telangana

The state board is expected to cancel the class 12 board exams. The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) might announce the final decision soon.

Tripura

The state government is adamant to conduct class 10 and 12 board exams. State education minister Ratan Lal Nath said, "As when the situation will be fruitful the examination will be conducted".

Andhra Pradesh

The state government is adamant to conduct class 12 board exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the state. The exams are likely to be held in July, however, an official announcement from the government is awaited.

Jharkhand

The Jharkhand Academic Council has yet not announced the final decision regarding class 10 and 12 board exams.

States Cancelled Class 12 Board Exams 2021

CBSE and CISCE

CBSE and CISCE have cancelled class 12 exams keeping in mind the safety of students amid the COVID-19 pandemic situation. The boards will reveal the evaluation criteria after two weeks.

Maharashtra

The state board has cancelled class 12 board exams and will soon announce the evaluation criteria. It is expected that the Maharashtra board might follow the class 10 marking scheme.

Uttar Pradesh

Following the Centre's decision to cancel the CBSE class 12 exam, the UP government also called off the exams. The state board UPMSP is currently in talks with education officials and school teachers regarding the evaluation criteria.

Gujarat

After releasing the class 12 exam date sheet, GSEB cancelled board exams. The Gujarat board will reveal the marking scheme soon.

Rajasthan

Following other states, the Rajasthan board has also cancelled class 12 board exams. The evaluation criteria to mark the students will be announced soon.

Haryana

Haryana Board cancelled the board exams, which was scheduled to be conducted from June 15, 2021. BSEB is expected to follow the class 10 evaluation criteria to mark class 12 students.

Uttarakhand

After several states announcing the cancellation of class 12 board exams, the Uttarakhand board also called off the exams. The state board will soon reveal the evaluation criteria.

Himachal Pradesh

HPBOSE called for class 12 exams keeping in mind the pandemic situation in the state. The state government issued an official statement regarding evaluation criteria. “HP Board of School Education would devise a formula for calculating the awards of the students keeping in view the formula being devised by the CBSE and declare the final results accordingly," read the statement.

Tamil Nadu

The state government cancelled class 12 exams due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic in the state. This decision came after the Centre announced the cancellation of the CBSE class 12 exams. The state board has yet not revealed the assessment criteria.

Karnataka

The state government cancelled class 12 exams, however, KSEEB will conduct class 10 board exams 2021. As per the state board, the government is adamant to conduct the SSLC exam as these students did not appear for class 9 exams (2020). However, if the pandemic situation doesn't come under control by July then, the board might cancel the class 10 exams, said Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa.

Goa

CM Pramod Sawant cancelled class 12 exams due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the evaluation criteria will be announced soon.

Madhya Pradesh

MP Board has cancelled class 12 board exams owing to the COVID-19 pandemic situation. During the press conference, CM Shivraj said that the passing criteria for class 12 students will be announced soon.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv