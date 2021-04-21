Board Exams 2021: List of states who have cancelled or postponed class 10, 12 exams

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: As the COVID-19 cases are rising at an alarming rate CBSE, CISCE, IB and several state boards have either cancelled or postponed the class 10 and 12 Board Exams 2021. However, there are some states such as Goa, Karnataka, West Bengal, among others who have still not postponed their board exams despite students request to the state government.

Here we have brought you the state-wise status of the board exams 2021:

These states postponed Board Exams 2021

Maharashtra

MSBSHSE has cancelled class 10 board exams and has postponed class 12 board exams amid the spike in COVID-19 cases. The criteria on which class 10 students will be passed will be announced later.

CBSE

The board has cancelled class 10 board exams and have postponed class 12 exams for the safety of the students. Class 12 exams might take place in June, while class 10 students' result will be declared based on the internal assessment and pre-board exams.

Delhi

Delhi government have postponed class 9 and 11 exams. The revised date sheet will be announced as soon as the situation is under control. While class 10 and 12 exams have been cancelled and postponed respectively. The capital has declared summer vacation from April 20 till June 9.

CISCE

The board has cancelled the 10 board exams and have also withdrawn the option for students to later appear for the exam if not satisfied with school results. While class 12 boards have been postponed, and the revised date sheet will be released after June 1.

Madhya Pradesh

MPBSE has postponed class 10 and 12 board exams till May 30. On June 1, they will review the situation in the state and then will release the date sheet. It is believed by June end the state board will conclude the board exams.

Uttar Pradesh

The UP board has postponed the class 10 and 12 board exams 2021. Not just this, the state government have also postponed the college and universities semester exams.

Odisha

The state government have cancelled class 10 board exams and have postponed class 12 exams. Class 10 students will be assessed based on an objective criterion.

Punjab

PSEB has cancelled class 10 exams and has postponed class 12 exams. The state board has promoted the class 5,8 and 10 students to the next class based on internal assessments.

Haryana

Announcing the decision on the same lines as CBSE, the state government has cancelled class board exams and have postponed class 12 board exams. Class 12 revised date sheet will be announced after June 1. Meanwhile, the state has declared summer vacation from April 22 to May 31.

Chhattisgarh

The state board has cancelled class 10 exams and have postponed class 12 board exams till further notice. Around June 1 state board might release the date sheet after reviewing the situation.

Jammu and Kashmir

The state board has postponed the ongoing class 10 board exams and have promoted them to the next class based on internal assessment. While the ongoing class 12 exams have been postponed till further notice.

Rajasthan

The state board have postponed class 10 and 12 board exams till May 30. The revised date sheet will be announced after June 1 review meeting. Meanwhile, students of classes 8, 9 and 11 have been promoted to the next class with exams.

Gujarat

The state board government have postponed the class 10 and 12 boards exams and have promoted the students from class 1-9 and class 11 to the next class based on internal assessments. Class 10 and 12 exam's revised date sheet will be announced after reviewing the situation.

Himachal Pradesh

HPBOSE has postponed class 10, and 12's the remaining board papers. The exams commenced on April 13, 2021.

Jharkhand

The state board has postponed the class 10 and 12 board exams. The revised date sheet will be announced after June 1 reviewing meeting regarding the COVID-19 situation in the state.

Telangana

The state board has cancelled the class 10 exams and have postponed class 12 board exams till May 30. The revised date sheet will be announced in the first week of June after reviewing the situation.

These states have not postponed the Board Exams 2021

Goa

The state government is adamant about its decision to conduct the exams despite student's request to either postponed or cancel board exams. The boards are scheduled to held from April 24 to May 8.

West Bengal

The state government has not taken any decision on postponing the board exams. The exams are scheduled to be held from June 1 and will conclude by the end of the month.

Karnataka

No change in the schedule has been announced by the state. The state government will be conducting the second PUC Exam from May 24, while the class 10 board exams will commence from June 21.

Assam

The state education minister has said that they will announce the final decision regarding the postponement of Matric Exams in the next 10 days.

Arunachal Pradesh

The state government have no plans to postpone the board exams. The board has assured the students that they will be taking the necessary measures.

Uttarakhand

The state board has no plans to postpone class 10 and 12 board exams, the exams will be conducted as per schedule.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv