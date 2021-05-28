New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Amid the ongoing protest by students to cancel Class 12 board exams, Union Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a high-level meeting with Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and other states and UTs education minister, stakeholders, etc, regarding the class 12 board exams. Several state education ministers, CBSE and CISCE, are in favour of holding physical exams. Not just this, some states have also announced the class 12 board exam dates, including West Bengal, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh, among others.

While the Centre is yet to announce the final decision, here's a status report on how state boards are conducting Class 12 board exams:

Delhi

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia demanded 'vaccination or cancellation' in his suggestions to the Central government on holding class 12 board exams 2021.

Maharashtra

State education minister Varsha Gaikwad indicated that the final decision on conducting Maharashtra HSC or class 12 exams, will be announced by this week. She further stated that owing to the COVID-19 pandemic situation, their main focus is students and parents' physical and mental health.

CBSE and CISCE

Students have been requesting the central board CBSE and CISCE to cancel class 12 board exams due to the COVID-19 situation in the country. CBSE and CISCE will announce the decision regarding class 12 board exams on June 1 after reviewing the pandemic situation.

Gujarat

Gujarat Board has announced the class 12 board exams date sheet, that is, the exams will be held from July 1. The state has laid out COVID-19 guidelines to conduct the exams. As per the guidelines, only 20 students will be allowed in one exam hall. The exam will be of 100 marks, out of which 50 marks will be for MCQ (multiple-choice questions) while the other 50 marks will be for the descriptive exam. Whereas for Humanities and Commerce stream students' paper will be entire 100 marks descriptive paper.

West Bengal

West Bengal government on Thursday announced Madhyamik and HS board exams dates. According to the schedule released by CM Mamata Banerjee, class 10 exams will be held in the second week of August, while class 12 exams will be held in the last week of July. The detailed schedule will be announced later by the board.

Chhattisgarh

The state government has announced the date sheet of class 12 board exams 2021. They have allowed the students to appear for the exam from home. The exam will be held from June 1 to June 5. Students are asked to collect the question paper, and answer sheets from the nearby centre allotted to them and return them before June 6. This decision was taken in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation in the state.

Assam

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council is expected to announce the final decision regarding class 10 and 12 board exams soon. According to the board, the methodology of paper evaluation would follow the CBSE pattern.

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu government is in favour to conduct the physical exams for class 12. The final decision will be announced shortly as the administration is still to settle on the exam paper pattern. Meanwhile, the state board has cancelled class 10 board exams, and results will be announced based on internal assessment.

Punjab

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is among few states who intents to conduct the class 12 board exams 2021. However, they are planning to hold the exams for only three major subjects. According to reports, the exams might take place in June.

Telangana

The state board has cancelled class 10 board exams 2021 and intends to hold class 12 board exams between mid-July and September.

Haryana

The state education minister Kanwar Pal announced class 12 board exams will be held from June 15, 2021, while the class 10 board exams have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Karnataka

The state education minister Suresh Kumar intends to hold Karanataka PUC Board Exam 2021. He said that it is necessary to conduct the exams and the final decision will be announced in few days.

Odisha

Board of Secondary Education (BSE) has cancelled class 10 board exams 2021 and has postponed class 12 board exams. The final decision regarding class 12 board exams will be announced in June.

Andhra Pradesh

The state government has postponed the class 10 exam, which was scheduled to held from June 7, 2021, while the class 12 exam was postponed in April. The decision regarding class 10 and 12 board exams will be announced after reviewing the pandemic situation.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv