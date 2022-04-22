New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The 10th and 12th class board exams are over in almost every state in India, and it has given some relief to the students. Now, the student are eagerly waiting for their results. Here, check the result dates of the 12th and 10th Board exams from the different states.

CBSE:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) second term examination of classes 10th and 12th will be held from April 26 to June 15. There has been no confirmation from the board about the result announcement date. However, the results get announced one or two months after the exam is conducted. So, the students can expect results by July or August.

CISCE:

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations will commence on April 26 and will conclude on June 13. The students can expect the result in July or August.

Uttar Pradesh Board:

The evaluation process for the 10th and 12th class board examination began on April 20 and all the exams were concluded on April 15. So, the results might get announced in the last week of May or the first week of June. The result will be available at upmsp.edu.in.

Madhya Pradesh Board:

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) conducted class 10th examinations from February 18 to March 10, and the 12th class examination was conducted from February 17 to March 12. Now, as per the reports, the results could be released by April 25. The results will likely come out by April end or May beginning. The students can see their results on mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in.

Chhattisgarh Board:

The students can see their results on results.cgg.nic.in. As the evaluation process has already started, therefore, the results are likely to get announced between May 10 to 15.

Rajasthan Board:

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has not announced any official date for the board exam results. However, the result might be released in May. In 2020, the 10th class results were announced in July because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Telangana Board:

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) scheduled exams in April but it got delayed. Now it will conduct the first year Inter Exam 2022 from May 4 to 23. The second-year exams will be held from May 7 to 24. The result date has not been announced.

Maharashtra Board:

The result date of the MSBSHSE has not been announced yet, but it could be released by June. The SSC exams were conducted from March 15 to April 4 and the HSC exams were held from March 4 to March 30.

Karnataka Board:

The Karnataka PUC 11 or class 12 exams will be conducted from April 22 to May 18. This year, the Karnataka Board has divided the exams into two semesters. The result date is not confirmed yet.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav