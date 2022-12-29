Board Exam Date Sheet 2023: List Of Boards That Have Released Class 10, 12 Exams Schedule | Details

Most of the state education boards have released the date sheet for class 10, and 12 board exams in their respective states. The boards that have released the exam date sheet include the Meghalaya Board of School of Education (MBOSE), the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE), the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), the Punjab School of Education Board (PSEB), Madhya Pradesh Board of School Education (MPBSE), Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), Tamil Nadu Board, Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE).

However, there are some boards like the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad(UPMSP) and others who are yet to release the date sheet soon. With more than a month to go before the board examinations, students should focus on revising high-weightage chapters and important topics.

Board Exam Date Sheet 2023: List Of Boards That Issued Exam Time Tables

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)

The CISCE released the exam date sheet earlier this month. The class 10 exam will be conducted from February 27 to March 29 while class 12 exams will be held from February 13 to March 31 next year. The CISCE board exam 2023 date sheet is available at– cisce.org.

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE)

The MSBSHSE has released the date sheet for class 10 and 12 board exams. The class 10 exams will be conducted from March 2 to 25 next year. While the class 12 board exams will be conducted from February 21 to March 20 next year. Candidates can check the date sheet at– mahahsscboard.in

Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE)

The TNDGE also released the board exam date sheet. As per the schedule, the class 10 exam will be conducted from April 6 next year. While class 12 exam will begin on March 13 next year. The exam will begin with the Language papers on the first day of the exams. Candidates can check the date sheet at– dge1.tn.gov.in.

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE)

The MPBSE has also released the exam date sheet. The class 10 exam will be conducted between March 1 to 27 next year, while the class 12 exams will be conducted from March 2 to April 1 next year. Candidates can check the date sheet at mpbse.nic.in or mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE)

The MBOSE has also released the date sheet for class 10 and 12 exams. The board exams will be held from March 3 and March 1, 2023, respectively. Candidates can check the date sheet at – mbose.in

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE)

As per the schedule released by CGBSE, class 10 exams will be conducted from March 2 to 24 next year, while class 12 exams will be held from March 1 to 31 next year. The board will conduct the practical examination from January 10 to 31. Candidates can check the date sheet at– cgbse.nic.in

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB)

Class 10 board exams in Punjab will be conducted from March 21 till April 18 next year, while the Class 12 board exams will start on February 20 and will conclude on April 13 next year. Candidates can check the date sheet at– pseb.ac.in

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

Though CBSE has not announced the class 10, and 12 exam date sheets, the board has released the practical exam dates for classes 10 and 12 which will be held from January 2 to February 14 next year. Once released, candidates can check the date sheet at– cbse.gov.in.

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP)

The UPMSP will release the UP Board exam date sheet 2023 soon. The exam will be conducted for class 10 and 12 boards from March next year. Once released, Candidates can check the date sheet at– upmsp.edu.in.