BITSAT Admit Card 2022: Hall Tickets Released At bitsadmission.com.; Here's How To Check

The admit card for the Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani has been released. Students who enrolled for the exam can check and download the document from the official website of the education board -- bitsadmission.com.

Candidates should note that in order to download admit card, they would require the application number and password. The exam conducting body will conduct the exam from August 3 to 7.

This will be the second session 2 entrance exam. The exam will be conducted in a computer-based test (CBT) mode. Students should note that the exam will take place in two shifts. While the first shift will take place from 9 am to 12 noon, and the next between 2 pm and 5 pm.

If you also registered for the exam and want to download your admit card, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

How To Download BITSAT Admit Card 2022

Step 1: Go to the official page -- bitsadmission.com

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'Click Here to download BITSAT-2022 (Session-2) Hallticket' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, the students will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Now enter login details such as application number and password

Step 5: The BITSAT admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Check details and instructions printed on the admit card PDF

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the copy for the future.

The exam conducting body will keep the exam in two sessions. While the first session was conducted between July 2 and July 9, the second session will take place from August 3 to 7. The result for the session was declared on July 10.

Students can get enrolled in various undergraduate programmes for the academic year 2022-23 after appearing for entrance.

Further, students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for more result-related information.