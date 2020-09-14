New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, on Sunday released the BITSAT 2020 admit card on its official website. Aspirants who have filled the application form can now download their admit cards at bitsadmission.com. Alternatively, candidates can also easily access their admit card 2020 on jagranjosh.com. According to the notice issued by the Birla Institute of Technology and Science, candidates can download their admit cards on or before September 23, 2020. The Birla Institute of Technology and Science Aptitude Test will be conducted from September 21 to September 23. Read on to know how to download the admit card for the Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test and other important details related to the exam.

How to download Admit Card

Step-1: Visit the official website of BITS i.e, bitsadmission.com

Step-2: Click on ‘BITS Admission’ at the top of the page

Step-3: Click on ‘Admit Card’, written on a page timeline

Step-4: Candidate will be redirected to the Admit Card link

Step-5: Key in the details to sign in.

Step 6: Select the course category from the drop-down list

Step-7: Enter the application number.

Step-8: Key in the password and enter the security pin.

Step-9: Click on the ‘Sign In’ button

Step-10: The BITSAT admit card will be displayed on your screen

Step-11: Download the admit card and save it for future reference

According to the notice issued on the official website, the candidates who want to change their allotted exam date, time and center for BITSAT 2020, can send an email on the official email ID i.e, fic.fd@pilani.bits-pilani. Students can also follow the instructions provided on the Admission Portal. The revised admit card will be issued by BITS Pilani on or before 21 September 2020.

Posted By: Srishti Goel