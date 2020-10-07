Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2020: Bihar state university service commission has announced 4638 vacancies of assistant professors in various colleges across the state.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: If you are a looking to make a career in teaching field, here is a great opportunity for you. Bihar state university service commission has announced 4638 vacancies of assistant professors in various colleges across the state. The commission has released an official notification inviting eligible candidates forthe post bof assistant professor based on requisition received from Education Department. Interested candidates can visit the official portal bsusc.bihar.gov. and register before the deadline. Candidates will be selected based on their education qualification and their performance in interview. The registration process for recrutment commenced oin September 23 and it is set to end on November 2 by 5 pm. The last date for submission of hard copy of application is 24 November 2020

Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2020: How to apply

-Visit the official website of Bihar University Commission, bsusc.bihar.gov.in

-Go to the link on the homepage that reads Bihar University Assistant professor positions

-Register yourself to generate an id and password

-Fill in the form with complete information and submit the fee

-Download a copy for future reference after submitting the completed form.

Candidates are advised to apply early to avoid the last hour rush. The Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2020 is being held for 13 universities across the Bihar state for 52 subjects including English, Hindi, Urdu, Mithali, History, Politics, Civics, Geography, and others.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha