Patna | Jagran Education Desk: The State Health Society Bihar (SHSB) recently announced the results of the Computer Based Test (CBT) Community Health for GNM- B.Sc Nursing Post as it shortlisted 3,422 candidates for document verification (DV) or counselling for 2,100 posts.

The counselling, which will be held from September 1 to September 9 in two shifts, will take place at the State Institute of Health and Family Welfare in Patna's Sheikhpura.

If you have not downloaded the results yet, then you can check them at the official website of the SHSB at statehealthsocietybihar.org.

Bihar SHSB exam was conducted on August 13

The online examination took place on August 13, 2021. Candidates, who secured 30 per cent or above in the exam, have been shortlisted for counselling, which will be held from September 1 to September 9. However, counselling will not take place on September 5 due to Teacher's Day.

Counselling will take place in two phases

The State Health Committee will conduct the counselling in two phases. The first phase will be from 10 am to 1 pm and the second from 2 pm to 5 pm. The registration for the first phase will be kept at 9:30 am whereas the timings for the second phase is 1:30 pm. Each phase will consist of 214 candidates who will be interviewed for the position.

List of documents candidates need to carry

* Two coloured passport size photographs

* Candidates need to have their admit card along with a photo identity proof

* Matric certificate and other educational certificates

* Caste Certificate, if applicable

Note: The interested candidates must fill the IGNOU application form and bond for enrollment. Candidates will get no extension for the verification of certificates.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen