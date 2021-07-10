Bihar School Reopening News: All government and private schools, universities, polytechnic and training institutes will reopen from July 12 on alternative days with only 50 per cent capacity.

Patna | Jagran Education Desk: After witnessing a decline in COVID-19 cases in Bihar, the state government has announced its plans to re-open schools, colleges and other educational institutions in an offline mode. All government and private schools, universities, polytechnic and training institutes will reopen from July 12 on alternative days with only 50 per cent capacity. For schools only classes 11 and 12 students have been allowed to attend the schools amid the strict COVID-19 protocols.

Taking to Twitter, Sanjay Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary, Education, Bihar, announced the reopening of Bihar educational institutes. He wrote, "#bihar is opening its universities, colleges and class 11th and 12th with 50% attendance on alternate days and full COVID safety protocol."

Earlier, Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chowdhury announced that the state government is planning to reopen the schools and colleges in phases. Along with this, the state education department issued a fresh SOP (standard operating procedure) for the safety of students and staff against the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

As per the new guidelines, education institutes where the students are in maximum number should operate the classes in two shifts. Following this, staggered timings on the entry and exit of students and staff should be maintained. Also, seating plan in classrooms and staffrooms, emergency and sanitisation plan to be chalked out before reopening. The schools and colleges have been asked to not hold any kind of functions or cultural events and should maintain proper social distancing norms.

Not just this, the state governments have asked to make special arrangements for the vaccination of teachers, administrative staff and adult students.

Meanwhile, other states such as Gujarat and Haryana have also directed the schools, colleges and other educational institutions to reopen offline classes from July 15. Haryana has opened schools for class 9 to 12 students, while Gujarat has only opened schools for class 12 students.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv