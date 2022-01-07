New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in Bihar, the state government has ordered the closure of all schools, colleges, coaching centres and other educational institutions till January 21, 2022. Also, the government and private offices will function with 50 per cent staff strength. This decision was taken after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar chaired a high-level meeting on late Thursday night and issued fresh guidelines wherein they shut down all the classes, including classes 9 to 12 and colleges that were reopened with 50 per cent strength.

The notice further added that all the competitive exams would be held as per their schedule. Similarly, exams to be conducted by School Boards would be held in accordance with guidelines issued by the government for COVID-19.

Here have a look:

All schools, colleges, coaching centers, and hostels will remain closed till January 21. Government and private offices will function with 50% staff presence: Bihar Government pic.twitter.com/T1UvUdwJS1 — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2022

Earlier this week, Patna shut down the schools due to extreme cold weather and low-temperature conditions. The state is witnessing severe cold waves for the past few days. So on January 2, Patna District Magistrate ordered that schools will remain closed for students studying in classes 1 to 8.

"It has been made to appear to me that due to the cold weather and low temperature prevailing particularly in the morning, life and health of children is at risk", Singh said in his order whereby academic activities have been suspended for all private and government schools, up to Class 8, till January 8," the notice read.

Meanwhile, other states and UT governments such as Delhi, Maharashtra, Punjab, Odisha, Chandigarh and West Bengal, have shut down the schools owing to the rise in COVID-19 cases. The states are taking necessary COVID-19 precautions to curb the outspread of the virus by imposing night curfew and asking citizens to stay away from the crowded areas.

