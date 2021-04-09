Bihar School Reopening News: Last week, the Bihar government had announced that all schools and colleges in the state will stay closed till April 11.

Patna | Jagran Education Desk: The Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Bihar on Friday announced that all schools, colleges and coaching institutes in the state will remain closed till April 18 in wake of the alarming rise in coronavirus cases across the country.

"Order for closure of schools from April 5 to April 11 has been extended for one week," said Kumar while addressing a press conference.

All schools and colleges across the country were closed on March 24 last year after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. However, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had allowed schools and colleges to reopen from October and had issued guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOPs) for them.

Following the SOPs from the Home Ministry, the Bihar government had allowed schools and colleges to reopen. However, earlier this month, it had withdrawn its order of reopening schools till April 11 as the second wave of COVID-19 hit India.

The Bihar government also issued guidelines to tackle the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and banned all public and social gatherings in the state. It also imposed restrictions over private and government offices in Bihar while making it compulsory for people to follow appropriate COVID-19 protocols.

According to the information available at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the novel coronavirus, which was reported in China's Wuhan in 2020, has affected over 2.73 lakh people. On Thursday, the state reported 1,911 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the number of active cases to over 7,500.

Meanwhile, the information available at the Union Health Ministry portal says that nearly 1,600 have succumbed to COVID-19 in Bihar while more than 2.64 lakh have recovered from the infection, taking the state's recovery rate to 96 per cent.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma