Patna | Jagran Education Desk: All schools and colleges were closed in the country after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown in March last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, schools and colleges were allowed to reopen from October in a "graded manner" but were once again closed in several states and union territories (UTs) after the country got hit by the second wave of the pandemic.

Though the focus of schools and colleges has shifted to online education, the studies have been vastly impacted. However, with a decline in daily COVID-19 cases, the Bihar government is mulling reopening schools, colleges and other educational institutions again.

In a Tweet, Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary has hinted at reopening schools and educational institutions from July if the COVID-19 situation in the state stays "stable".

However, Chaudhary has said that it will be mandatory for schools and colleges to follow all the necessary guidelines that were issued by the state government last year.

Crash courses likely to be introduced

According to a report by Dainik Jagran, the Bihar government is planning to introduce crash courses for the students to compensate for the loss they suffered due to the closure of schools.

The state government, as per Dainik Jagran, believes that the studies of several students were affected as many of them don't have smartphones. It has also urged the Centre to sanction funds under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan to held the students.

Bihar govt to appoint more teachers

The Dainik Jagran report said that the Bihar government is planning to appoint 1.25 lakh teachers for primary and secondary schools. It claimed that 30,000 more teachers will be appointed by the state government later this year.

For colleges and universities, the Bihar government is planning to appoint over 4,500 Assistant Professors, the Dainik Jagran report claimed, adding that the selection process for this has already begun.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma