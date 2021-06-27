According to a report by Dainik Jagran, colleges and universities will reopen in the first phase. In the second phase, schools would be allowed to reopen but only for classes 11 and 12. Middle and primary schools will reopen in the third phase, the report stated.

Patna | Jagran Education Desk: After a steady decline in COVID-19 cases, Bihar is all set to reopen schools and other educational institutes from July 6. State education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, however, has said that the reopening of educational institutions will be done in phases.

The Dainik Jagran report further said that only 50 per cent of students will be allowed to join the offline classes on alternate days. Wearing a mask and using sanitisers will be mandatory, it said.

Chaudhary, as reported by Dainik Jagran, noted that if parents allow their kids to attend offline classes, then only they will be granted permission.



As per the education minister, while being serious about the education system, the state government cannot compromise with the safety of the students. Therefore, educational institutions will be reopened with the conditions and under the guidelines to prevent the spread of infection.

A regular sanitization process is required to sanitise the entire area of the educational institution, the Dainik Jagran report quoted Chaudhary as saying. He also said that educational institutions will also act as vaccination centres.

Due to the rising numbers of Covid-19 cases, every state government decided to continue with the online classes however now the numbers are on a decreasing end, and that is the reason states are giving a thought to open educational institutions with all the necessary precautions.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen