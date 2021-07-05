Bihar CM added that for all the adult students studying inside the educational institutes across the state as well as the teachers and rest of the staff of institute will have the special vaccination facility available.

Patna | Jagran Education Desk: Schools and educational institutes in Bihar are now allowed to reopen and begin their activities in physical mode, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced on Monday.

“All universities, colleges, technical education institutes, government training centres and high schools till Class 11 or Class 12 will open will 50 per cent students,” Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said.

Bihar CM added that for all the adult students studying inside the educational institutes across the state as well as the teachers and rest of the staff of institute will have the special vaccination facility available in the institute itself.

Last week, Bihar Education Minister, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary had said that Bihar will go for a phased-reopening of the schools and educational institutes. The minister had hinted that if the COVID-19 situation in the state continues to remain stable, the schools and educational institutes may be allowed to reopen in the coming days.

Chaudhary, however, added that it will be mandatory for schools and colleges to follow all the necessary guidelines that were issued by the state government last year to control the spread of the pandemic.

Bihar government is also planning to appoint 1.25 lakh teachers for primary and secondary schools once the offline schooling begins. Reports have suggested that 30,000 more teachers will be appointed by the state government later this year.

For colleges and universities, the Bihar government is planning to appoint over 4,500 Assistant Professors, for which the reports suggest that selection process for this has already begun.

Schools and colleges in most parts of the country continue to stay shut since March 2020, when the nationwide lockdown to control the spread of COVID-19 pandemic was first put into place. Following this, since October last year, the governments allowed graded reopening of schools and colleges. However, following the rise in COVID-19 cases, those educational institute which were reopened had to be closed down again.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma