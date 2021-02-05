Bihar School Reopening News: Schools in Bihar were closed in March when PM Modi announced a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

New Delhi | Jagran education Desk: Nearly after 10 months of closure, the Bihar Government on Friday announced that the schools for classes 6th to 8th in the state will reopen from February 8. Schools in Bihar were closed in March when PM Modi announced a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The state government has asked the schools to ensure strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols and safety guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for the reopening of schools in the country. Wearing face masks and maintaining appropriate distance from each other has been mandated for students and teachers.

