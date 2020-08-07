Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the Class 10th updated results on the official website, know how to check.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk:

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Friday announced the updated results for class 10th board exams on the official website of BSEB. Approximately, 2.14 lakh students who had failed in the annual exam were promoted by awarding grace marks to those who were failed in one or two subjects. Students who have appeared for the exam can now re-check their results at onlinebseb.in or on the result portal- matricspl.onlinebseb.in. Alternatively, students can also easily access their BSEB updated Results 2020 on jagranjosh.com. Read on to know how to check the result for the Bihar School Examination Board class 10 results online.

How to check result:

Step-1 Students have to visit the official website of BSEB i.e, onlinebseb.in

Step-2 Click on LINK 4

Step-3 Candidate will be redirected to the result portal

Step-4 Enter Roll Code

Step-5 Key in your Roll Number

Step-6 Enter Captcha

Step-7 Click on the search button

Step-8 The updated result for BSEB Class 10th will be displayed on your screen

Note: Students are advised to keep the printed copy of their results for future reference.

Bihar education minister Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma has announced the updated result of Class 10th and 12th, a total of 208147 students had failed Bihar School Examination Board Class 10th examination. BSEB said, 108459 students have been failed in one subject and 99688 students have been failed two subjects. To avoid the compartmental exams, the board has decided to pass the students with grace marks. Reportedly, 141677 candidates have passed in the exam after allotting grace marks. Now, the passing percentage of class 10th recorded at 68 per cent.

Posted By: Srishti Goel