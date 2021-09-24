Patna | Jagran News Desk: Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal United (JDU) supremo Nitish Kumar on Friday announced that primary schools and anganwadis can reopen in the state from November 15. In a series of Tweets, the Bihar Chief Minister said that the decision was taken after reviewing the COVID-19 situation across the state.

However, Kumar warned that people must continue following appropriate COVID-19 norms to stop the third possible wave of the pandemic. He also announced that the district administration will issue orders for procession and crowd management for the upcoming festive season in Bihar.

"People coming to Bihar from states from there is a spike in COVID-19 cases would need to get themselves tested for the infection upon arrival," Nitish tweeted in Hindi. "All eligible people in Bihar should get vaccinated quickly to stop the pandemic," he added.

Lockdown-like curbs were imposed in Bihar in April this year after the beginning of the second wave of the COVID-19 in India. However, most of the restrictions in the state have been lifted amid the continuous decline in cases.

In August, the Bihar government had allowed schools for higher classes, colleges, shopping malls, places of worship, parks and gardens to function normally. However, theatres, swimming pools and cinema halls were asked to operate at 50 per cent of their capacity.

Currently, Bihar just 56 active cases of COVID-19, as per the data available at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. More than 7.16 lakh patients have recovered from the infection in Bihar while the state's death toll stands at 9,660, said the Union Health Ministry data.

