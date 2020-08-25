The online registration for the Bihar Police Forest Guard Recruitment 2020 is about to conclude, know how to apply.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The online registration for the Bihar Police Forest Guard Recruitment 2020 (BPFG 2020) is about to conclude. Interested and eligible candidates can fill the Bihar Police Forest Guard Recruitment form by visiting the official website of the Bihar Police CSBC department. The application process will be concluded on September 4, 2020. According to the notice issued by Bihar Police Forest Guard Recruitment, 484 vacancies have been released. Read on to know about the Bihar Police Forest Guard Recruitment 2020 application process, eligibility and other important details related to the recruitment.

How to apply:

Step 1: Candidate has to visit the official website i.e, csbs.com

Step 2: Click on the link, floating on the homepage for the CSBC website for an online application form.

Step 3: Click on the Login link for Bihar Police Forest Guard Recruitment 2020 application form.

Step 4: Enter the Login details.

Step 5: Key in the personal and academic details carefully

Step 6: Upload the required documents including category based certificate

Step 7: Submit the application form and take out the print for future reference

Bihar Police Forest Guard Recruitment 2020 Vacancies

The category-wise vacancy bifurcation has been done for the Bihar Police Forest Guard recruitment vacancies. People belong to the general category have 186 seats, followed by BC with 125 seats, SC with 72 seats and similar division for other categories.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates need to match both physical and qualification eligibility criteria for Bihar Police Forest Guard vacancies.

1. Candidate must not be below than 18 years and must not be more than 23 years.

2. Candidate must have passed 10+2 from a recognised school.

3. The minimum height for the general category male should be 16 cm and for female minimum height should be 160 cm.

4. For male applicants in the general category, chest should be 81 to 84 cms, whereas, in SC/ST category, candidates should have 79-84 cms chest.

5. Male candidates must have the ability to walk 14 Km in 4 hours.

Posted By: Srishti Goel