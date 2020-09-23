New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Bihar Public Service Commission on Tuesday announced the exam date of 31st Bihar Judicial Services Prelims 2020 exam on its official website. Aspirants who have filled the application form can now check the latest notification at bpsc.bih.nic.in. The exam will be conducted on October 7 in two shifts. From 11:30 am to 1 pm, the aspirants will have to appear for general studies examination, whereas, a law test will be conducted from 2 pm to 4 pm. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on 9th August for the recruitment of 221 new posts of Civil Judge. According to the notice issued by Bihar Public Service Commission, the admit card will be issued online on the official website of BPSC before one week of the exam. Read on to know how to download the admit card for the Bihar Judicial Services Prelims 2020 exam and other important details related to the exam.

BPSC Judicial Service Prelims Exam Pattern

The candidate needs to qualify in both Paper 1 (General Studies) and Paper 2 (Law) to appear in Mains and interview. Candidates need to obtain minimum 30 marks in general English and Hindi papers to qualify the Mains exam. However, the score of these two papers will not be counted in the final merit.

Paper 1

BPSC Judicial Service Mains Exam Pattern

Candidates are advised to go through these subjects for their Mains round: General Knowledge including current affairs, Elementary General Science, General Hindi, General English and Law of Evidence and Procedure

BPSC Judicial Service Interview 2020

Candidates who qualify the Prelims and Mains Exam will be called for a personal interview round. The final interview will carry 100 marks in the merit list.

How to download BPSC Judicial Service Admit Card

According to the latest notice issued by BPSS, candidates have to download their admit cards online. This year, admt cards will not be sent via post. Steps to download.

Step-1: Candidate needs to visit the official website of BPSC i.e, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step-2: Click on ‘BPSC Judicial Service Prelims exam’ at the top of the page

Step-3: Click on ‘Admit Card’

Step-4: Candidate will be redirected to the Admit Card link

Step-5: Key in the details to sign in.

Step 6: Select the course category from the drop-down list

Step-7: Enter the application number.

Step-8: Key in the password and enter the security pin.

Step-9: Click on the ‘Sign In’ button

Step-10: The BPSC Judicial Service Prelims exam 2020 admit card will be displayed on your screen

Posted By: Srishti Goel