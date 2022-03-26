New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Bihar D.El.Ed (Diploma in Elementary Education) 2022 registration date has been announced by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). According to the board, the registration process for Bihar D.El.Ed for the academic year 2021-23 will begin from March 28. Students can apply for the Diploma in Elementary Education program online via their schools. Candidates must note that the last date to register for this course is April 8, 2022.

The registration forms for Bihar DElEd will be available on biharboardonline.com. Those students who are interested in taking admission in this diploma course can obtain the form from the website, fill it out, and submit it with the school to apply. BSEB will issue the dummy registration card to candidates on April 11 at madhyamik.biharboaronline.com. If there is any discrepancy in the registration cards, students will be allowed to rectify them between April 11 and 13. The rectification can be done through the website of the board.

What is the fee for Bihar D.El.Ed 2022 registration?

The registration fee for this course will be Rs 400.

Helpline for registration related queries

In case of any problem regarding the online registration process or payment of fees, the school board can contact these helpline numbers 0612-2232074, 2232257 and 2232239. Candidates can also visit BSEB's official website for information. The latest updates regarding the same will also be notified here.

How to apply for registration?

Step 1- First, collect the registration form from your training center or from the website biharboardonline.com

Step 2- Fill out all the asked details in the application form carefully.

Step 3- While filling out the application form, double-check your name, mother’s and father’s name spelling, date of birth, caste category, gender, subject, and category.

Step 4- Submit it to your respective training center or schools along with the fee.

