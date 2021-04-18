Bihar CM Nitish Kumar also said that no examination will take place by the state-run schools & universities till May 15, until further orders.

New Delhi| Jagran Education Desk: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday announced that the schools, colleges and other educational institutes in the state will remain closed till May 15. He further said that no examination will take place by the state-run schools and universities till May 15, until further orders.

CM Nitish made this announcement in the high-level meeting that was held to review the current situation of coronavirus in the state. Talking about the current situation of coronavirus in Bihar, 8,690 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, which has crossed the 3 lakh mark in the state.

Earlier, the schools were scheduled to open on April 5. However, due to the massive surge in coronavirus cases, the government took the decision to keep the schools closed till April 11. After this, the closure of schools was extended to April 18. Now, in a new development, the schools in the state have been shut till May 15.

Several states have also taken the decision to shut the school till April 30. The states who have taken the decision to extend the closure of schools, colleges are Delhi, Maharashtra, Haryana, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, among others.

On Sunday, the administration of Jammu and Kashmir also took the decision to extend the closure of schools, colleges and universities in the Union Territory till May 15. Earlier, the schools and colleges in Jammu & Kashmir were closed till April 30. however, due to the current situation, the closure order has been extended until further orders.

However, in J&K, colleges and Universities will remain only for some courses and programs that require the physical presence of students.

Talking about the coronavirus cases in the country, 2,61,500 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma