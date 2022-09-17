Bihar Class 10th, 12th Exams 2023: Registration For Board Exam Begins; Check Details Here

Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB Board has started with the registration process for class 10, 12 board exams. Students who will be appearing for the class 10, 12 board exams can register themselves for the paper on the official website of the education board.

Apart from that, students also need to fill up the application form in order to appear for the exams. As per the schedule shared by the BSEB, the examination forms can be filled and submitted from September 15 to 25, 2022.

Students who will be appearing for the inter-board exam can visit -- inter23.biharboardonline.com to fill out the registration forms, whereas students who will be appearing BSEB Metric exams can register on--secondary.biharboardonline.com

If you also want to register for the exam then here's how you can do it by following these steps.

BSEB Class 10, 12 Board Exams Registration: How To Register

Step 1: Go to the official webpage --

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'BSEB Class 10, 12 Board Exams Registration' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to fill in the necessary information

Step 4: Noe, students are required to pay the fees

Step 5: Once done, print the form.

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the form for future use.

Further, schools are advised to download the exam forms from the official website and provide it to the students. On the hard copy of the form, students are advised to fill in the necessary details given on the form.

Students should have two copies of the exam form. While one copy will be submitted to the school, and one copy will remain with the student.

Apart from the registration dates, BSEB also released the BSEB registration cards, which consist of details such as the Unique ID of the student. The card is mandatory for students to fill out.

Further, students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for more information.