New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Finally, the wait of lakhs of students eagerly waiting for their results will be over today (March 31) as the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the metric result 2022 at 1 pm. Yes, this is officially announced by the Board which means this time there will be no further delay to the result. In an official notice, BSEB shared the date of release for the BSEB Matric Result on March 30. Students will be able to check their scores at BSEB's official website, once the results are out. The link for the same will be activated on the Board's website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

It must be noted BSEB Class 10 Matric result would be announced by Education Minister Vijay Kumar at the BSEB Patna Office. The result will also be released on the official website mentioned here. Students are advised to keep a tap on the official website to check their results. The website may take some time at 1 pm to open as lakhs of students would be trying to access their scorecards at the same time. In such a situation, students must remain patient and follow the below-given steps to check their results through SMS. We have also mentioned the steps to check the results online. . Also, the list of BSEB Toppers for Bihar Board 10th result will be released soon after, therefore, students must remain vigilant. The same will be notified here as and when it is released.



How to check the BSEB class 10th Results 2022: Step-by-step guide

Step 1: First, visit the official website of the Bihar board at -- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or results.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Then, click on the link that reads 'BSEB Class 10th Result 2022'. It will reflect on the homepage of the website.

Step 3: After that, you will be asked to log in using your roll code and roll number. Enter those and click on submit button.

Step 4: Once you have logged in, your BSEB class 10th result will be displayed on the screen.

NOTE: Download and take a printout for future reference.

How to view Bihar Board Result 2022 via SMS

Step 1- First go to 'messages' on the mobile phone.

Step 2- Then click to type a new message.

Step 3- Then type BIHAR10<space>ROLL-NUMBER to check Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2022

Step 4- Send the message to 56263.

Step 5- After some time, the result will be sent as an SMS on the same number.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha