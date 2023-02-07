Bihar Board Matric Exam 2023: BSEB Changes Reporting Time For Class 10 Exams; Check Details

Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) on Tuesday announced changes to reporting time of class 10 exams. Candidates will have to reach the exam venue 30 minutes before the commencement of papers. Previously, it was 10 minutes. Candidates can check the detailed notice at– biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

According to the notice, students are required to report at 9 am for the first-shift exams which are scheduled to begin at 9:30 am. While for the afternoon shift papers which will begin at 1:45 pm, they have to reach the exam center at 1:15 pm. Candidates must note that no candidate will be allowed to enter the exam hall after the reporting time under any circumstances.

Bihar board class 10 final exams will commence on February 14 and conclude on February 22. Class 12 final exams are underway and will end on February 11, 2023.

Bihar Board Matric Exam 2023: Bihar Board Class 10 Exam Date Sheet

February 14: Shift 1: Maths (110), Shift 2: Maths (210)

February 15: Shift 1: Science (112), Shift 2: Science (212)

February 16: Shift 1: Social Science (111), Shift 2: Social Science (211)

February 17: Shift 1: English (113), Shift 2: English (213)

February 20: Shift 1: Mother Language, Shift 2: Mother language

February 21: Shift 1: Second Indian Language, Shift 2: Second Indian Language

February 22: Shift 1: Elective, Shift 2: Elective