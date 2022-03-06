New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The answer key for the BSEB Class 12 (Inter) exam 2022 has been released by the Bihar Board of Secondary Education (BSEB). The board has set March 06 as the last date for students to raise objections till 5:00 pm. Students who appeared for the inter exam can check and download the answer key from the official website of the education board --- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

In order to raise objections, candidates, or to submit feedback against the tentative BSEB inter answer key, candidates can visit the candidate portal.

If you have appeared for the exam and want to raise an objection, then here's how you can do it by following a step-wise guide.

Step 1: Go to the official website of the education board -- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, you will find the link of ‘Answer Key & Feedback Portal of Intermediate Annual Exams 2022’ -- click on that

Step 3: Now a new window will open in front of the candidate where they have to login through their roll codes and roll numbers

Step 4: Now, click on the submit objection or feedback button

It should be noted that the education board will release the final answer key of the exam after evaluating and considering the objections and feedback if any. For the unversed, the BSEB exam started on February 01 and continued till February 14. The papers were held in two shifts on all exam days.

For more information, students can visit the education board's website that is biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Apart from that, an official announcement is yet to be made by the education board regarding Bihar Board Class 12 result date and time. As per last year, the BSEB Inter final exams began on February 1, and the board declared the results on March 26.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen