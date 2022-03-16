Patna | Jagran Education Desk: The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB, is going to declare the results class 12th board exam results today (March 16) at 3 PM on its website. Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website -- Once the results are announced, students can check and download the results from the official website.The BSEB in a statement said that the scorecards will be released at 3 pm. Like other boards, such as CBSE, ICSE, and other state boards, the BSEB also decided to divide the academic year into two parts. Bihar board decided to cover 50 per cent syllabus in each term. While talking about numbers, then approximately 13.5 lakh candidates had registered for the BSEB class 12th exams this year.

Bihar class 12th board exams took place between February 1 to 14 across various centres in the state. Back on March 3, the Bihar board released the answer key for class 12 board exams. It should be noted that the answer key released by the BSEB consisted of objective questions, which constituted 50 percent of the total marks in the exam.

What details will be mentioned in Bihar Board Inter Result 2022?

In the beginning, the Bihar board will release the class 12 results in the form of a provisional mark sheet, therefore students are advised to check every detail on the mark sheet carefully. Here are the details which students should check the details carefully.

Name of the student

Father’s name

School/College name

Registration number

Roll code

Roll number

Faculty/Stream (Science/Commerce/Arts)

Subject-wise theory and practical obtained marks

Aggregate marks

Subject-wise full and passing marks

Subject-wise total marks

BSEB Class 12 result status/division

Bihar Board Intermediate Result 2022: Passing Marks:

In order to clear the BSEB 12 the exam, students are required to score 33 per cent in every subject. Besides, students should also clear their theory and practical subjects separately.

Bihar Board Intermediate Result - Students Appeared and Overall Pass Percentage :

Year Overall Pass Percentage Students Appeared 2021 78.04 13,40,267 2020 80.44 1204834 2019 79.76 1315382 2018 52.95 1190000 2017 35.25 1240168 2016 67.66 1157000 2015 88.63 981778

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen