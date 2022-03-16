Patna | Jagran Education Desk: The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB, is going to declare the results class 12th board exam results today (March 16) at 3 PM on its website. Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website -- Once the results are announced, students can check and download the results from the official website.The BSEB in a statement said that the scorecards will be released at 3 pm. Like other boards, such as CBSE, ICSE, and other state boards, the BSEB also decided to divide the academic year into two parts. Bihar board decided to cover 50 per cent syllabus in each term. While talking about numbers, then approximately 13.5 lakh candidates had registered for the BSEB class 12th exams this year.
Bihar class 12th board exams took place between February 1 to 14 across various centres in the state. Back on March 3, the Bihar board released the answer key for class 12 board exams. It should be noted that the answer key released by the BSEB consisted of objective questions, which constituted 50 percent of the total marks in the exam.
What details will be mentioned in Bihar Board Inter Result 2022?
In the beginning, the Bihar board will release the class 12 results in the form of a provisional mark sheet, therefore students are advised to check every detail on the mark sheet carefully. Here are the details which students should check the details carefully.
Name of the student
Father’s name
School/College name
Registration number
Roll code
Roll number
Faculty/Stream (Science/Commerce/Arts)
Subject-wise theory and practical obtained marks
Aggregate marks
Subject-wise full and passing marks
Subject-wise total marks
BSEB Class 12 result status/division
Bihar Board Intermediate Result 2022: Passing Marks:
In order to clear the BSEB 12 the exam, students are required to score 33 per cent in every subject. Besides, students should also clear their theory and practical subjects separately.
Bihar Board Intermediate Result - Students Appeared and Overall Pass Percentage :
|
Year
|
Overall Pass Percentage
|
Students Appeared
|
2021
|
78.04
|
13,40,267
|
2020
|
80.44
|
1204834
|
2019
|
79.76
|
1315382
|
2018
|
52.95
|
1190000
|
2017
|
35.25
|
1240168
|
2016
|
67.66
|
1157000
|
2015
|
88.63
|
981778
Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen