New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is all set to conduct the BSEB Class 10 examination from February 17, 2022. The exams will take place at a designated exam centre across Bihar. As per the official notice issued by the education board, the exams will commence on February 17 and will end on February 24, 2022.

The education board said that exams for class 10 will be conducted in two shifts on exam days. While the first shift will start at 9:30 AM and end at 12:45 PM, the second shift will be conducted from 1:45 PM to 5:00 PM.

While talking about the number of candidates appearing for the exam, then nearly 8,27,288 candidates, out of which 4,04,207 will be female, and 4,23,081 will be male candidates in the first group. On the other hand, the second group will have a total of 8,21,606 candidates, out of which there will be 4,02,498 female and 4,19,108 male candidates.

As per the official notice shared by the BSEB, students who will appear for the group 1 exam will be counted in the same group for the rest of the process too, and the same will be followed for students who appear for the group 2 exam.

Here are some of the important points that students are required to keep in mind before appearing for the exam.

*Students who appear for the paper are required to carry their own sanitizer.

* It should be noted that students should carry their BSEB class 10 admit card in order to enter the examination hall.

*Before the students appear for the exam, all the examination halls should be sanitised properly.

*It is compulsory for all the students to wear a face mask while appearing for the exam.

*Proper Covid-19 protocol will be followed during the time of the exam.

*It should be noted that candidates must reach the examination centre 30 minutes before the reporting time.

*Devices such as mobile phones electronic devices, headphones, and others are strictly prohibited inside the exam hall.

*Students and teaching staff is requested to maintain social distance.

