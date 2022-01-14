New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in Bihar, rumours were doing rounds that Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to postpone the Class 10 and 12 Board Exam 2022. However, now Nihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary has rubbished the speculation and said that Bihar Board Intermediate and Matric Board Exam 2022 will be held as scheduled. The exam will begin on February 1 and conclude on February 24.

Speaking to News18 Hindi, Chaudhary further assured the students that BSEB will ensure the health and safety of students. "Inter and Matric exams will be held on time. The exams will be held amid strict coronavirus protocol," he was quoted saying.

BSEB Class 10 & 12 Board Exam 2022: Admit Card

As per reports, the Bihar Board is expected to release Class 12 admit cards on January 20, while the board has released class 10 admit cards for the practical exams.

Also, Bihar Board has allowed the students to appear for the exam using an Aadhaar Card, while those students who have an error in their admit card, such as no or distorted photograph then, they have to produce a photo id, such as voted card, PAN, bank passbook etc, to get entry in the exam hall.

BSEB Class 10 & 12 Board Exam 2022: Exam Pattern

This year, the class 10 board exam will start from February 17 and conclude on February 24, while class 12 board exams will commence from February 1 and end on February 14. The board exams will be held in two shifts--First Shift 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and Second Shift from 1:45 pm to 5 pm. The exam will be for three hours, and students will get 15 minutes to read the question papers.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv