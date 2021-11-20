New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the board exam date sheet 2022 for class 10th and 12th today (November 20). Students who are appearing for the exam can check the date sheet on the official website -- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

According to the timetable released by the education board, the Bihar Board Matric exam will commence from February 17 and end on February 24 whereas, BSEB Inter Exam 2022 will start on February 1 and end on February 14. The date sheet also mentioned that the exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift will begin from 9:20 am to 12:45, and the second shift will be held from 1:45 pm to 5 pm for both Matric, Inter exams.

Practical exams for BSEB class 12 students will take place between January 10, 2022, and January 20, 2022, whereas practical exams for class 10 subjects will be completed between January 20 and 22. The board will conduct the paper for three hours, and students will get an additional cool-off time of 15 minutes. During the cooling time, students will get the opportunity to read and analyze the paper and plan answers.

Also Read
RPSC RAS Result 2021 DECLARED: Scorecards released at..
RPSC RAS Result 2021 DECLARED: Scorecards released at..

BSEB 10th, 12th Date sheet 2022: Complete schedule

Date

Subjects

February 17, 2022

Mathematics

February 18, 2022

Science

February 19,2022

Social Science

February 21,2022

English

February 22,2022

Main Languages - Hindi, Bengali, Urdu, Maithili

February 23,2022

 

Second Languages - Hindi, Sanskrit, Arabic, Farsi, Bhojpuri

 

 

February 24,2022

 

Optional subjects (Farsi, Sanskrit, Music etc.)

 

Complete date sheet – Bihar Board Class 12 exam dates 2022

Date

Subjects

February 01, 2022

Mathematics, Hindi

February 02, 2022

Physics, English

February 03, 2022

Chemistry, Geography, Agriculture

February 04, 2020

English (105/14 & 205/223), History, Elective subject Trade Paper I

February 07, 2022

Biology, Political Science, Business Studies

February 08, 2022

Hindi (106/125 & 206/224), Economics

February 09, 2022

Psychology, Entrepreneurship, Languages - Urdu, Maithili, Sanskrit, Prakrit, Magahi, Bhojpuri, Arabic, Persian, Pali, Bangla

February 10, 2022

Music, Foundation Course, Home Science, Elective Subject Trade Paper 2

February 11, 2022

Sociology, N.R.B, Elective Subject Trade Paper 3

February 12, 2022

Accountancy, Philosophy, M.B. Alt Eng., M.B. Maithili

February 14, 2022

Languages - Urdu, Maithili, Sanskrit, Prakrit, Magahi, Bhojpuri, Arabic, Persian, Pali, Bangla; Computer Science, Multi Media & Web. Tech., Yoga & Phy. Edu and others.

BSEB was the first board in the country to conduct board exams and declare results last year. Most of the other boards had to cancel the exam or look for any other alternative methods in order to prepare results due to Covid -19 pandemic.

Also Read
ICSI CSEET Result 2021: ICSI to release scorecard today at icsi.edu;..
ICSI CSEET Result 2021: ICSI to release scorecard today at icsi.edu;..

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen