New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the board exam date sheet 2022 for class 10th and 12th today (November 20). Students who are appearing for the exam can check the date sheet on the official website -- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
According to the timetable released by the education board, the Bihar Board Matric exam will commence from February 17 and end on February 24 whereas, BSEB Inter Exam 2022 will start on February 1 and end on February 14. The date sheet also mentioned that the exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift will begin from 9:20 am to 12:45, and the second shift will be held from 1:45 pm to 5 pm for both Matric, Inter exams.
Practical exams for BSEB class 12 students will take place between January 10, 2022, and January 20, 2022, whereas practical exams for class 10 subjects will be completed between January 20 and 22. The board will conduct the paper for three hours, and students will get an additional cool-off time of 15 minutes. During the cooling time, students will get the opportunity to read and analyze the paper and plan answers.
BSEB 10th, 12th Date sheet 2022: Complete schedule
|
Date
|
Subjects
|
February 17, 2022
|
Mathematics
|
February 18, 2022
|
Science
|
February 19,2022
|
Social Science
|
February 21,2022
|
English
|
February 22,2022
|
Main Languages - Hindi, Bengali, Urdu, Maithili
|
February 23,2022
|
Second Languages - Hindi, Sanskrit, Arabic, Farsi, Bhojpuri
|
February 24,2022
|
Optional subjects (Farsi, Sanskrit, Music etc.)
Complete date sheet – Bihar Board Class 12 exam dates 2022
|
Date
|
Subjects
|
February 01, 2022
|
Mathematics, Hindi
|
February 02, 2022
|
Physics, English
|
February 03, 2022
|
Chemistry, Geography, Agriculture
|
February 04, 2020
|
English (105/14 & 205/223), History, Elective subject Trade Paper I
|
February 07, 2022
|
Biology, Political Science, Business Studies
|
February 08, 2022
|
Hindi (106/125 & 206/224), Economics
|
February 09, 2022
|
Psychology, Entrepreneurship, Languages - Urdu, Maithili, Sanskrit, Prakrit, Magahi, Bhojpuri, Arabic, Persian, Pali, Bangla
|
February 10, 2022
|
Music, Foundation Course, Home Science, Elective Subject Trade Paper 2
|
February 11, 2022
|
Sociology, N.R.B, Elective Subject Trade Paper 3
|
February 12, 2022
|
Accountancy, Philosophy, M.B. Alt Eng., M.B. Maithili
|
February 14, 2022
|
Languages - Urdu, Maithili, Sanskrit, Prakrit, Magahi, Bhojpuri, Arabic, Persian, Pali, Bangla; Computer Science, Multi Media & Web. Tech., Yoga & Phy. Edu and others.
BSEB was the first board in the country to conduct board exams and declare results last year. Most of the other boards had to cancel the exam or look for any other alternative methods in order to prepare results due to Covid -19 pandemic.
