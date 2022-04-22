New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB will release the admit card for compartmental exams for class 10 today (April 12). Students can download the BSEB Class 10 Compartmental cum Special exam admit cards from the official website of the Bihar board -- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, secondary.biharboardonline.com.

On April 21, 2022, the education board informed students that it will be releasing the Bihar Board 10th Compartmental Admit Cards 2022. Through the help of notification, the education board informed students to download the admit cards from the website.

In order to download the admit cards, students will require their Roll Number and other login credentials. If you are also appearing for the exam and want to download the admit card, then here's how you can do it by following a step-wise guide.

BSEB Matric Admit Cards 2022: How to download Compartment hall tickets

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Bihar School Examination Board – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, secondary.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, students will find the link that reads download BSEB, Bihar Board 10th Compartmental cum Special Exam admit cards 2022 -- click on that

Step 3: Now, enter login credentials, as asked like School Id or anything else

Step 4: The BSEB Admit Card 2022 will appear in front of your screens

NOTE: Download and print a copy for future references

It should be noted that candidates are required to check every detail on BSEB, Bihar Board Matric admit cards 2022 carefully. In case of any confusion, students can contact the Bihar board on 0612-2232074, 2232257 and 2232239

Students are also advised to keep an eye on the official website for further information.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen