Bihar Board Class 6 Entrance 2022: BSEB Begins Registration Process; Here's How To Apply

The registration process for the Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Test for Class 6 admission has been started by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). In order to apply for the Bihar Board Class 6 entrance exam, students need to visit the online website of the education board -- savsecondary.biharboardonline.com

Students should note that the last date to apply for the BSEB Class 6 admission is August 4, 2022. Apart from that, the education board will conduct the preliminary entrance exam for students of class 6th on October 20, 2022.

Further, the timing of exams will be set as from 1 pm to 3.30 pm, while the main examination will be conducted on December 22, 2022. Also, talking about the second examination, the education body will conduct the exam in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 10 am to 12.30 pm, whereas the second shift will take place from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

If you also want to apply for the exam, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps here.

Bihar Board Class 6 Admission 2022: How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of the education board -- savsecondary.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads "SAV Test, 2023" -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to click on the 'new user' option

Step 4: Now, the students need to fill in the details as asked

Step 5: Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees

Step 6: Once done, students need to click on submit and download the confirmation page.

NOTE: After downloading the form, students are advised to keep the hard copy of the same for future use.

Students should also note that the minimum age of the applicants should be 10 years and the maximum age should not go beyond 12 years.