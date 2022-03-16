Patna | Jagran Education Desk: The result for BSEB class 12 board exams are set to be announced today (March 16) by the Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB, at 3 PM. The Bihar Board will declare the results at its official website -- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Students are advised to keep a close eye on the website and once the results are out they can easily check and download the results.

The BSEB had conducted the class 12 exams for arts, science, and commerce streams from February 1 to 14. The practicals, however, for class 12 were held from January 10 to January 20. Talking about numbers, then a total of 13.5 lakh candidates had registered for the BSEB class 12th exams this year. The answer key for the Bihar Board 12th exams was released by the BSEB on March 3.

Here are the LIVE Updates from Bihar Board BSEB Class 12th Results 2022:

12:30 hours: Bihar Board Inter Result 2022

The BSEB board has issued inter Class 12th answer keys for all the subjects.

11:30 hours: Bihar Board BSEB Inter 12th Verification Process

It should be noted that the BSEB will be conducting the Class 12 marks verification process online. Students have to submit the request on the official Email-ID or website.

11:00 hours: Bihar Board Inter Result 2022: Toppers To Get Laptop, Cash Prizes

The student who will secure the first rank in BSEB class 12th exam will receive a laptop, Rs 1 lakh, and one Kindle e-reader. On the other hand, the second rank holder will get the price of Rs 75,000, along with a laptop and a Kindle e-reader. While, the student who will get the third rank will get a cash prize of Rs 50,000, a laptop, and a Kindle e-reader.

10:25 hours: BSEB Inter result link will be activated at BSEB websites at 3 PM.

10:00 hours: Bihar Board Inter Result 2022: Details in Mark sheet

Name

Roll Number

Registration Number

Subject-wise marks

Qualifying status

Other information

9:45 hours: Bihar Board BSEB Result 2022: Last year toppers

Last year's overall topper in BSEB were Sonali Kumari of Science stream with 94.2 per cent, Madhu Bharti of Arts stream with 92.6% and Sugandha Vani of Commerce with 91.4%.

9:15 hours: BSEB Inter Result 2022: Steps To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website of BSEB -- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, students will find the result link -- click on that

Step 3: Now, students have to enter their login details and click on submit --

Step 4: The BSEB results will be displayed on the screen

NOTE: Download it and take a printout for future reference

9:00 hours: BSEB Class 12 Result: Where to check

The Bihar board will announce the BSEB class 12 results on its official website today (March 16). Once the results are out, the candidate can check the results on the official website of the BSEB board -- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.i

Apart from the official website, students can also check the results from these websites:

onlinebseb.in

biharboardonline.com

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

8:40 hours: The results would be declared by Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary.

8:35 hours: The Bihar Board will declare the class 12 board exam results today at 3 pm.

