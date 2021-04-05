This year the passing percentage has dropped from 80.59% in 2020 to 78.17 in 2021. If you too have failed to score the minimum passing marks which are 33% then you can register for NIOS board and save your academic year.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Bihar Board result for class 10th 2021 has been declared on April 5, Monday. You would have checked your result by now, if not, then you may visit BSEB's official site that is biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Once you are done checking the result the next obvious step is to think about the next class and which subjects to choose as it is about getting promoted in 11th standard.

This year the passing percentage has dropped from 80.59% in 2020 to 78.17 in 2021. If you too have failed to score the minimum passing marks which are 33% then don't worry we have a solution for you. All the students who have failed in class 10th exams can apply for National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS). By applying for this, students can easily save their academic year and can get promoted in the next class.

What is NIOS?

NIOS is a national board almost similar to that of CBSE that conducts exams for class 10th and class 12th. It provides open schooling for students who do not want to go to a physical school. Also, students who were school drop-outs, or have failed in their board exams can appear for exams through NIOS. It is an option for those who want to complete their schooling through private.

How can NIOS save your academic year?

NIOS is an authorized board from the government. Students who have cleared their exams for classes 10th and 12th from here can easily apply for higher studies. Meanwhile, for the students who have failed in their respective boards, NIOS provides a facility of On-Demand Examination (ODE) which gives them a chance to students to appear for exams whenever they are ready. Also, that if a student has failed in one or two subjects from another board, he or she can appear for those many subjects from NIOS while the other subjects' marks will be carry forward from the previous board. This is how one can save their academic year.

Registrations open for NIOS

Registrations for NIOS are open from April 1, 2021, for the new students. You can enroll yourself into the board through the official website that is www.nios.ac.in. Your minimum age limit for registering yourself for 10th class should be 14 while the minimum age for 12th class is 15.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal