New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Putting an end to speculation around schedule of board exams in view of covid pandemic, the Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has released the exam datesheet for Class 10 and class 12 for 2021. The state examination board will conduct the Class 12 board exams from February 2 to February 13 while Class 10 board examinations will be held from February 17 to 21 in 2021.

The class 12 board exams, also known as intermediate exams, will be held in two shifts. The morning session will be held from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and the afternoon session will be conducted from 1:45 pm to 5 pm. The Class 12 Practical Exam 2021 has been scheduled in the month of January i.e. from 9th and 18th January 2021.

?????????? ??????? ???????, 2021 ?? ??????? ?????????? pic.twitter.com/GAC4ziUcxE — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) October 7, 2020

A ‘cool-off’ period of additional 15 minutes will be given to the examinees. During this time they will be allowed to read the questions and plan their answers accordingly. “A Cool off time of additional 15 minutes will be given to the examinee. He/She has to use the ‘Cool off’ time for reading and analyzing the questions and to plan the answers accordingly.

BSEB class 10 date sheet

February 17 – Science

February 18 – Mathematics

February 19 – Social Science

February 20 – English

February 22 – Mother tongue

February 23 – Second language

February 24 – Elective subject

??????? ???????? ???????, 2021 ?? ??????? ?????????? pic.twitter.com/hrDYw7ovEJ — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) October 7, 2020

Candidates will not be supposed to write the answer to any question during the ‘Cool off’ time.” Schools will also have an internal assessment for science and social science subjects. Marks for these subjects will be given based on the literacy activities and project work done by the students.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha