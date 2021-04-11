Bihar Board BSEB Compartmental Exam 2021: Regular, private, and ex-students will be given a total of three opportunities to pass the subject. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) recently announced the class 10th Compartmental Exam 2021 registration date. A few days ago, Bihar Board declared the Class 10 board exams result wherein 78.17 per cent of students passed the exams. The rest who have failed in one or two subjects have been given a second chance to pass class 10th and enter class 11th.

As per the official notice released by the board, the registration process to appear for the compartment exam will begin on April 12, Monday. The last date to submit the form is April 16, Friday. To fill the form, students will have to visit the official website of Bihar Board-- biharboard.online. However, it is advisable to register for the compartment paper through their respective school's authority. Students will be charged Rs 830 as a registration fee.

Please Note: Regular, private, and ex-students will be given a total of three opportunities to pass the subject. The first exam will be held in 2021, the second attempt in the annual matric exam 2022 and the third attempt in the matric compartmental exam 2022.

Apart from the compartmental exam 2021, the Bihar Board will also conduct a Special exam for all the subjects. This exam will be for those students who could appear for the exams due to school authorities carelessness in filling and submitting the forms. Forms for these exams will also be out on April 12, and the last date to submit the form is April 16. Students are advised to fill the form from their registered schools

Having Confusion? Call on this number

Students facing any confusion related to the Special exam and the Compartmental exam can call on helpline number 0612-2232074, 2232257, and 2232239. Also, students can visit Jagran English for all the latest updates on Bihar Board compartmental and special exams.

