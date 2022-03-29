Patna | Jagran Education Desk: The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB is expected to release the results of Bihar Class 10th or Matric results any time soon today on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, as per the latest buzz. Although the exact timings of the results are not known yet as per the buzz results of the BSEB Class 10th board exams are prepared and can be released in the evening around 3 today Once released, students who appeared for the Matric exams can check their scorecards on the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in and theboardresults.in. Along with results, Bihar Board can also release the list of Toppers for the Class 10th exams 2022.

On the same, it must be kept in mind that till now the Bihar Board has not given any official confirmation on the news of the result to be announced today. The Bihar Board is likely to release the date and time of the 10th results on its social media pages and students must know that results like each year will be announced in a press conference. Students are advised to keep a check on the official pages of BSEB for any Matric result-related updates.

The Bihar Board Class 10th exams 2022 were held between February 17th to February 24th, 2022 and around 17 lakh students have given the exams. It must be noted that Bihar Board is one such board that conducted the board exams on time. Students should also note that the official answer key for the objective-type questions was released on March 8 and candidates were allowed to raise objections till March 11, 2022.

Check the steps to check the BSEB class 10th Results 2022, here:

1. Visit the official website of the Bihar Board at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or results.biharboardonline.com

2. Click on the link that reads 'BSEB Class 10th Result 2022'. It will reflect on the homepage of the website.

3. Log in on the website with your credentials such as name and roll number.

4. Once you have logged in, your BSEB class 10th result will be displayed on the screen.

5. You can also check the results via SMS. Type BIHAR10<space>ROLL-NUMBER and send it to 56263.

6. Download the results or take a screenshot for future use.

Posted By: Ashita Singh