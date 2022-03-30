New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to announce the BSEB class 10 results today (March 30). Lakhs of students are eagerly waiting for their matric results. Students are advised to keep a close eye n the official website of the board in order to gain more information. Once the results are out, students can check and download their results from the official website -- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

The Bihar board was supposed to declare the results on March 25. However, due to an alleged maths paper leak, the board had to delay the matric results. Later, the Bihar board had to conduct the exam in the Motihari district on March 24, 2022. The maths paper was leaked on social media just before the exam took place on February 17.

It must be noted that due to a lot of rush over the Bihar board's website has already crashed. If a student faces any issue in opening the website then there are other ways as well through which they can check their results.

How to check the BSEB class 10th Results 2022 through the website :

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Bihar board -- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and results.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, students will find the link of BSEB class 10 results (once the result is released) -- Click on that

Step 3: Log in with your roll code and roll number

Step 4: The BSEB results will be displayed on the screen

NOTE: Download and take a printout for future reference.

How to check Bihar Board Result 2022 via SMS

Apart from the official Bihar Board's website, students can also check the results through SMS. In order to check the results, students can follow these step-wise guides.

Step 1: Open the message box on your smartphone

Step 2: Then, type BIHAR10<space>ROLL-NUMBER to check Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2022

Step 3: Send the message to 56263

Step 4: After a while, the student will receive the result on their smartphone on the same number.

Apart from all these methods, students can also check their BSEB class 10th results offline from their schools. Students can also visit their respective schools and ask for scorecards of their Matric exams.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen