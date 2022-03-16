Patna | Jagran Education Desk: The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB on Wednesday, March 16 at 3 pm declared the Bihar Board 12th results and announced Toppers of this year in each stream. Education Minister Vijay Kumar and BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore announced Bihar Board Inter Toppers and congratulated them on their achievement.

Students who had appeared for the exams can now check the results from the official website that is results.biharboardonline.com. The BSEB 12th Result pass percentage increased this year as about 80.15 percent of the student passed the exams. Earlier in 2021, this pass percentage was only 78.04.

The total pass percentage for Bihar Board 12th 2022 result for Arts is 79.53 percent - out of which, girls' stands at 81.28 percent and boys' is 76.66 percent. For Commerce, the pass percentage of girls is 83.99percent, for boys 88.5 percent, and the total stands at about 90 percent. In Science, the BSEB Inter pass percentage is 79.8percent. out of which 77 percent Boys passed and 83 percent girls passed.

Check List of Bihar Board Class 12th 2022 Toppers here:

Bihar Board Class 12th 2022 Science Toppers:

The Topper of Arts stream is Sangam Raj of VM Inter College, Gopalganj, who topped with 482 (96.4 percent) marks. Shreya Kumari of UDM Girls Inter-School, Katihar stood second with 471 (94.2 percent) marks. The third position was held by Ritika Ratna of Gurukul SS School, Madhepura who secured 470 (94 percent) marks.

The Topper of Science stream is Saurav Kumar of Nawada KLS College and Arjun Kumar of Aurangabad Plus Two Ashoka School, they jointly topped with 472 marks (94.4 percent ). The second position was held by Raj Ranjan of Motihari MS College who secured 471 marks (94.2 percent). Sejal Kumari of Gaya College stood third, she secured 470 marks (94 per cent).

Bihar Board Class 12th 2022 Commerce Toppers:

The Topper of Commerce stream is Ankit Kumar Gupta of Patna BD College, who topped with 473 marks (94.6 percent). The second position was secured by Vineet Sinha of Nawada KLS College and Piyush Kamar of Patna College of Commerce, Arts, Science with 472 marks, 94.4 percent. The third position was bagged by Muskan Singh of Gaya College and Anjali Kumari of Gopalganj Dharam Dev Inter College. Both secured 470 percent marks (94 percent).

