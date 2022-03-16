Patna | Jagran Education Desk: The BSEB class 12th results 2022 would be declared by the Bihar School Examination Board on Wednesday at 3 pm. Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary will release the results, which will be available at the official website of the Bihar Board - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in - once released.

This year, the Bihar Board had conducted the class 12 board exams for science, commerce, and arts streams from February 1 to February 14. The practical exams were conducted earlier from January 10 to January 20. It should be noted that more than 13.5 lakh candidates had registered for the Bihar board class 12 exams this time.

Following are the ways how the candidates can check their BSEB 12th Results 2022:

By visiting the Bihar Board website:

Step 1. Go to the official site of the Bihar Board at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. You can also biharboardonline.com or onlinebseb.in.

Step 2. At the homepage of the official website, click on the Bihar Board 10th 12th Result 2022 link.

Step 3. The candidates would now need to enter their roll number and registration number.

Step 4. Click on submit and your result will appear on the screen of your system. The candidates are requested to download their results and take a printout for future reference.

Can I check the BSEB 12th results 2022 via SMS?

Yes, the candidates would also be able to check the BSEB class 12th results 2022 for all streams - science, arts, and commerce - via SMS. They would just need to follow the below-mentioned steps:

Step 1: Type - BIHAR12 (You roll/ registration number).

Step 2: Send this message to 56263 (Note: This number is as per last year)

Step 3: Your result will appear. Save it.

Besides the Bihar Board website and SMS services, the candidates can also check their BSEB Class 12th Results 2022 at Jagran Josh website by clicking here.

The Bihar Board Class 12th Results 2022 will have the following details about the candidate:

Name of the student

Father's name

School/College name

Registration number

Roll code

Roll number

Faculty/Stream (Science/ Commerce/ Arts)

Subject-wise theory and practical obtained marks

Aggregate marks

Subject-wise full and passing marks

Subject-wise total marks

BSEB Class 12 result status/ division

Here it is important to mention that this data is as per the results declared by the Bihar Board last year.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma