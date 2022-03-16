Patna| Jagran Education Desk: The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB has declared the BSEB class 12 exam results. The board in an official notice had said that they will declare the result at 3 pm on its official website --- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. As per media reports, a total of 80 per cent students cleared the examinations.

The pass percentage recorded this year is 80.15 per cent. The BSEB class 12 board exam results will be available at the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Toppers from Science stream are:

Sourabh Kumar

Arjun Kumar

Name of toppers from Arts stream:

Sangam Raj of Gopalganj

Shreya Kumari of Katihar

Name of toppers from Commerce stream:

Ankit Kumar

Bineet Singh

Piyush

The answer key for class 12 exams, and students were given a time period to raise objections against the Bihar board 12th answer keys. In order to pass the exam, students are required to score a minimum of 33 per cent. Talking about numbers then, a total of 13.5 lakh candidates appeared in the intermediate exam that was held from February 1 to 14. Following the declaration of class 12 results, BSEB will also declare class 10 results.

Just like other boards including CBSE, ICSE, and other state boards, the BSEB also decided to divide the academic year into two parts. Bihar board decided to cover 50 per cent syllabus in each term.

If you have also appeared for BSEB class 12 board exam, then here’s how you can check your results (once released) by following this step-wise guide:

How to check BSEB 12th Result 2022

Step 1: Go to the official website -- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, students will find the link that reads 'Bihar board 12th result 2022' -- click on that

Step 3: Now, students are required to enter their roll code and roll number in the login window

Step 4: Now, click on submit button

Step 5: The Bihar board 12th result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

NOTE: Download it and take a printout of the same for future references.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen