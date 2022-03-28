New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to release the class 10th or metric result today (March 28) according to a Times Now report. The results could be declared by the evening, as per the report. The board might confirm the same by the afternoon. Sources, quoted by the report, have suggested that the result date and time might be announced by 12 pm. Along with the results, Bihar Board Class 10 Toppers' list could also be announced today.

Once the results are declared, students will be able to check BSEB Class 10th Results 2022 on the board's official website at the following links- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in and theboardresults.in. It must be noted that, the board has not given any official confirmation on the news of announcement today. However, reports say Bihar Board Patna has already received the answer copies for the BSEB 10th toppers for 2022. After the verification of toppers is done, the results will be out anytime soon.

It must also be noted that BSEB has said that it will announce the matric result notification on its official social media pages. Hence, students are advised to keep a check on BSEB's social media handles like Twitter to stay informed. Any update regarding the same will also be notified here, so you can stay tuned to our website also to be able to check your scores at the earliest. Below is a step-by-step guide on how to check the results when they are out.

How to check the BSEB class 10th Results 2022: Step-by-step guide

Step 1: First, visit the official website of the Bihar board at -- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or results.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Then, click on the link that reads 'BSEB Class 10th Result 2022'. It will reflect on the homepage of the website.

Step 3: After that, you will be asked to log in using your roll code and roll number. Enter those and click on submit button.

Step 4: Once you have logged in, your BSEB class 10th result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: You can also check the results via SMS. Type BIHAR10<space>ROLL-NUMBER and send it to 56263.

NOTE: Download and take a printout for future reference.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha