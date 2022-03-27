New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) can release the class 10th or metric result anytime soon. BSEB has said that it will announce the matric result notification on its official social media pages. Students are advised to keep a check there or visit our website to know the latest updates. Any notification regarding the same will also be updated here. So, students can rely on this page to check their scores.

It must be noted that once the results are out, BSEB will start conducting toppers' interviews. The board will also hold compartment exams for those who could not clear the exams. In case you are not satisfied with the result, you can request for re-check. The board has already released the answer key for the Class 10 examination on March 8, 2022. The last date to raise objections was till March 11, 2022.

How to check the BSEB class 10th Results 2022: Step-by-step guide

Step 1: First, visit the official website of the Bihar board at -- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or results.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Then, click on the link that reads 'BSEB Class 10th Result 2022'. It will reflect on the homepage of the website.

Step 3: After that, you will be asked to log in using your roll code and roll number. Enter those and click on submit button.

Step 4: Once you have logged in, your BSEB class 10th result will be displayed on the screen.

NOTE: Download and take a printout for future reference.

How to view Bihar Board Result 2022 via SMS

Apart from checking the Bihar Board result online on the Board's official website, students can also check their results through SMS. For that, you have to follow the below-given instructions.

Step 1- First go to 'messages' on the mobile phone.

Step 2- Then click to type a new message.

Step 3- Then type BIHAR10<space>ROLL-NUMBER to check Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2022

Step 4- Send the message to 56263.

Step 5- After some time, the result will be sent as an SMS on the same number.

