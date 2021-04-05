Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 Updates: The BSEB class 10 result will be virtually declared by state education minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary at around 3.30 pm on Monday.

Patna | Jagran Education Desk: Months after conducting the exams, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare the Bihar Board class 10th exam result on Monday at its official website -- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The result will be virtually declared by state education minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary at around 3.30 pm. The Bihar Board will this year not conduct a press conference in wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

This year, the BSEB class 10th board exam result was supposed to be declared in March-end but it got delayed as the Bihar Board was unable to complete the verification process. However, the Bihar Board has completed the verification process and will declare the result on Monday at 3.30 pm.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the big story:

13:41 pm: Also Read -- BSEB Bihar Class 10th Result 2021: Know the rechecking process, compartment exam and more

13:00 pm: The mark sheet that will be released by the Bihar Board on Monday will contain candidates' details like their name, roll number, registration number, marks in each subject, total marks and their result status.

12:30 pm: Also Read -- Bihar Board 10th Result 2021: BSEB to release class 10 scorecard today; check toppers' list here

12:02 pm: Recap: How can I download the results?

Step 1) Visit the official BIhar Board website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and onlinebseb.in.

Step 2) Click on the result link that available at the website.

Step 3) Now the candidates would need to enter their enrollement number.

Step 4) The result will appear on your screen. Download it and save a printout for future reference.

11:17 am: This year, the BSEB had said that nearly 16.8 lakh students had registered for the Bihar Board class 10th exams. Out of the total number of students, 8.46 lakh were boys while 8.37 lakh were girls.

10:57 am: Last year, the Bihar Board had declared the class 10th result in May. The delay was made due to the coronavirus pandemic that has affected more than 1.26 crore people in India so far.

10:41 am: Also Read -- Bihar Board 10th Result 2021: BSEB to release class 10 scorecard today; check details here

10:30 am: Media reports suggest that the Bihar Board will not hold a press conference because of the coronavirus pandemic.

10:27 am: It is expected that Chaudhary will announce the class 10th result at around 3.30 pm on Monday.

10:20 am: The Bihar Board class 10th result will be declared by state education minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary. Chaudhary had also released the class 12th result in March.

10:15 am: The BSEB class 10th result will be declared on Monday by the Bihar Board.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma