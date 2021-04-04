Bihar Board 10th Result 2021: The verification of toppers is done, and the board is finalising the results sheet for the announcement. Read on to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is soon going to announce the results of Bihar Board class 10th students. Ever since the result of Bihar Board class 12th was announced, there was speculation that within 2-3 days board will announce the results of intermediate. However, due to Holi 2021, the results got delayed as officials were unable to complete toppers verification.

Now, as per Dainik Jagran, the verification of toppers is done, and the board is finalising the results sheet for the announcement. So with this, students can expect the declaration of results in a day or two, that is, by April 5 (Monday)- April 6 (Tuesday). The results will be released on the official website of Bihar Board--biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and biharboardonline.com.

Here's how to check Bihar Board Class 10 scorecard

Step 1: Log in to the official website of Bihar Board-- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and biharboardonline.com.

Step 2: Click on the link 'Class 10 Result'.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials, such as your roll number, centre number, etc, mentioned on your admit card.

Step 4: Now click on 'Submit'

Step 5: Your result will flash on the screen

Step 5: Now, download the result and take the print out for future reference.

As per Bihar Board, this year, 16.84 lakh students appeared for the class 10th board exams, out of which 8.38 lakh were girls and 8.46 lakh were boys. According to Dainik Jagran, experts have predicted this year, the Bihar Board might witness around 80 per cent pass percentage. They believe that due to COVID-19's effect on studies, the board might witness a slight reduction in overall pass percentage.

Last year, 80.50 per cent of students passed the exams, out of which 4.03 lakh students secured first division, 5.24 lakh second division and 2.75 lakh students secured third division. The topper of 2020 secured a total of 481 marks out of 500.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv