Bihar Board 10th Result 2021: Students waiting for their class 10th board exam results can check their scorecard on the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and biharboardonline.com.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)on March 25 declared the Bihar Board class 12th result 2021 ending the wait of lakhs of the student. Now, days after the class 12th result got declared, the BSEB is all set to announce the class 10th board exam result 2021. Earlier, it was reported that the class 10th result will be declared in the last week of March but now the results will be declared any time soon.

According to a report by Dainik Jagran, the BSEB is expected to release the class 10th board exams 2021 by April 5, 2021. Students waiting for their class 10th board exam results can check their scorecard on the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and biharboardonline.com. The report further stated that the BSEB has completed the evaluation process of the answer sheets and has now asked for practical marks from all districts in the state. The process of preparing class 10th board exam result 2021 is in the final stage.

Here's how to check your class 10th board exam result 2021;

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSEB-- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and biharboardonline.com.

Step 2: Click on the link 'Class 10 Result'.

Step 3: Fill in your login credentials such as your roll number, date of birth, etc, mentioned on your admit card.

Step 4: Now, the result will flash on your screen

Step 5: Download the result and take out the print out for future reference.

According to the Bihar Board, about 16.84 lakh students registered for the class 10th board examination this year, including about 8.46 lakh boys and about 8.38 lakh girls. Earlier in 2020, the class 10th board exam results were declared on May 26, while the class 10th board exam result was declared on April 6 in 2019. The BSEB is continuously improving the time taken to announce the results. This year, if the result will be declared on April 5, then the board will make a new record.

As per the BSEB, 80.59 per cent of students passed the Bihar Board Class 10th Examination in 2020. A total of 4.03 lakhs passed by securing first division, 5.24 lakh with second division and 2.75 lakh passed the exams with third division. This year, due to the coronavirus pandemic and its cascading effect on studies and examinations, the overall pass percentage is likely to be reduced from last year.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan